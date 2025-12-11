WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s black Lexus SUV, made infamous by her two high-profile murder trials, will soon be put up for auction, JB Auto CARE in Weymouth said.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Read never owned the 2021 Lexus LX, only leased it.

“It looks fantastic, it was detailed, we mechanically repaired the car,” said Christian Brusard, whose family owns JB Auto CARE.

Brusard says they repaired the car when investigators released it in September.

Read’s legal team had to fight for that in court over the summer, and after more than three years in state police custody, the luxury SUV was in rough shape.

Investigators tore the dashboard apart to pull the data from various electronics systems. Those have all been reinstalled.

The passenger side tail light, a key piece of evidence during both trials, has also been replaced.

Brusard says some of the electrical components were destroyed when dismantled, and simply could not be repaired.

“The radio does not work, the actual navigation system does not work, however the backup cameras and the sonar system do work,” he said.

Despite that, he said he belives the car could fetch a high price well above its actual value, which is around $65,000.

“My father’s brought up that the Bronco owned by OJ sold for about $1.2 million. I don’t know if it’ll go that high,” Brusard said.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Read does not have anything to do with the auction, and neither does the defense team.

“Who gets the money from the auction?” 7NEWS asked Brusard.

“Karen does,” he replied.

The auctioneer responsible for this sale told 7NEWS he expects the SUV will go up for auction some time in the second half of January. He said it will likely happen at a dealership; the exact location has not been announced.

