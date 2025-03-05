BOSTON (WHDH) - Karen Read’s legal team challenged the charges against her in federal court Wednesday morning, after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denied the request to dismiss charges.

Read’s defense attorneys argue that several jurors came forward after her trial, saying they reached a unanimous verdict that Read was not guilty on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

The defense says the judge should have asked the jurors if they came to a decision on any of the counts before declaring a mistrial. They say she did not poll the jury and she never consulted with counsel.

Prosecutors say she was not required to do any of that.

Judge Beverly Cannone said a ruling would come quickly with the trial approaching. Attorneys then headed to Dedham after the federal hearing to continue a pre-trial motions hearing.

Read faces three charges — including second-degree murder — in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Prosecutors claim Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die outside the home of another Boston police officer in January 2022. Read’s defense claims she is being framed.

