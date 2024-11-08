DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Ahead of her retrial, Karen Read’s legal team is requesting to see all personal emails and texts from the Norfolk County District Attorney regarding the murder case.

Read’s attorneys requested all messages from District Attorney Michael Morrissey be turned over to the defense. This includes any possible communication with witnesses or court staff.

The defense claims he discussed the case in an official capacity from his personal accounts.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers have both asked the judge to push back Read’s retrial from January to April. Both sides said they need extra time to prepare.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — with her car and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home back in January 2022. Her defense attorneys claim she is being framed.

