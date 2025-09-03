WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An auto body shop in Weymouth said Wednesday that Karen Read is expected to bring her infamous black Lexus SUV in for repairs in the next few days.

The owner of JB Auto CARE in Weymouth says he’s eagerly awaiting his potential high-profile client.

State Police have had the SUV in an impound lot for two years. It was considered key evidence in the case against Read.

Managers at the auto shop say they’re going to make sure Read’s car is in top condition when they’re finished with it.

“We have to inspect the vehicle, because it’s been standing for a couple years. So we have to see if the tires are still good, breaks, et cetera,” said Jim Earle, who works at JB Auto CARE.

“We’re going to make sure it’s in tip top shape and that everything is all good before she gets back on the road,” Christian Brusard said, another JB Auto CARE worker.

Prosecutors alleged Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with the SUV and left him to die outside a Canton home in January, 2022.

Read was acquitted of the most serious charges, including second degree murder, in a retrial this year.

She was found guilty of operating under the influence.

