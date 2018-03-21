Karen Spilka says she has backing to be next president of Massachusetts Senate

BOSTON (AP) – Democratic state Sen. Karen Spilka says she has secured commitments from enough of her colleagues to become the next president of the Massachusetts Senate.

Spilka said in a statement Wednesday she was “deeply honored” by the support of other Democratic senators and was looking forward to working with current Democratic Senate President Harriette Chandler on a “smooth transition.”

Spilka, who is from Ashland, now chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Chandler congratulated Spilka and said she looks forward to serving as president for the remainder of the current session.

Former Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg stepped down from the leadership post in December after The Boston Globe reported on allegations of sexual misconduct by his husband, Bryon Hefner.

The Senate Ethics Committee is investigating whether Rosenberg violated any Senate rules.

