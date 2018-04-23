Kate leaves hospital hours after giving birth

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have left a London hospital and headed home with their newborn son.

The duchess, who gave birth Monday morning, emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital about seven hours later alongside her husband, holding the baby wrapped in a white blanket. The trio posed for photographers before going back inside.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The royals emerged a few minutes later with their infant in a carrier and got into a waiting car.

The newborn prince’s elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, already had gone home after a brief first meeting with their baby brother.

Royal officials say the baby weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). The prince, whose name has not been released, is fifth in line to the British throne.

