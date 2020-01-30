‘Katie was a bright light’: Hudson, NH community members mourn the loss of fallen hero

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - The January cold was no match for the heart of the Hudson, New Hampshire community as they came together to remember a fallen hero Thursday night.

A vigil was held at Alvirne High School to honor the life of 2013 graduate officer Katie Thyne.

“Katie was a bright light,” friend Alishia Soto said. “Katie I will forever be grateful for everything you taught me.”

The 24-year-old Navy veteran was killed last week after officials say she was dragged by a driver attempting to flee a traffic stop in Newport News, Virginia.

Members of the department came up for the vigil, including her partner, Officer Nick Meier, who was with her when she made that final call.

“Every single call that I answered with her, she was excited about it,” he said. “She loved helping people and that is something I am going to carry with me.”

The veteran leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Her family attended the vigil and grieved her death.

A wake will be held for her in Lowell on Friday and her funeral will be the following day.

It has been a tragic week for the Hudson community.

On Monday, Captain Ryan Phaneuf died when the plane he was in went down in Afghanistan.

The 30-year-old Air Force officer graduated from Alvirne High School in 2007.

