HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A kayaker died Wednesday after being pulled from the Ipswich River in Hamilton, police said. 

Hamilton police said emergency crews responded around 3 p.m. after a 911 call for a missing kayaker. 

Police said crews found the kayaker and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

