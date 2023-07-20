HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A kayaker died Wednesday after being pulled from the Ipswich River in Hamilton, police said.

Hamilton police said emergency crews responded around 3 p.m. after a 911 call for a missing kayaker.

Police said crews found the kayaker and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

