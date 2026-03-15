WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after he was pulled from the water off Wellfleet on Saturday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a kayaker in distress after a blue kayak overturned around 6:05 p.m. were told the man was wearing a green life jacket and was drifting in the current, according to the Wellfleet Fire Department.

After a coordinated search with the US Coast Guard, two boats staffed with Harbormaster and Wellfleet Fire Department personnel, a boat from the Eastham Harbormaster, the Wellfleet Shellfish Warden and resources from the Eastham Police and Truro Fire Department using drones, the kayaker was located in the water around 8 p.m. by one of the Harbormaster’s boats and brought to shore.

Eastham Fire Department provided ambulance transport to Cape Cod Hospital.

The 22-year-old male was transported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox