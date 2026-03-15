WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after he was pulled from the water off Wellfleet on Saturday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a kayaker in distress after a blue kayak overturned around 6:05 p.m. were told the man was wearing a green life jacket and was drifting in the current, according to the Wellfleet Fire Department.

After a coordinated search with the US Coast Guard, two boats staffed with Harbormaster and Wellfleet Fire Department personnel, a boat from the Eastham Harbormaster, the Wellfleet Shellfish Warden and resources from the Eastham Police and Truro Fire Department using drones, the kayaker was located in the water around 8 p.m. by one of the Harbormaster’s boats and brought to shore.

Eastham Fire Department provided ambulance transport to Cape Cod Hospital.

The 22-year-old male was transported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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