HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan rescued two people in their 80s after their car went into a lake in Hamilton Friday morning, according to police.

The Hamilton Police and Hamilton Fire Departments responded to the Chebacco Lake Boat Launch for a report of a vehicle into the water at approximately 10:08 a.m. When crews arrived they found two adults in their 80s, from Beverly, who had been pulled from the water by a man kayaking nearby.

Hamilton police said the pair was treated on scene by EMS as the vehicle continued continued to drift into the lake. They were then taken home by a family member.

Two men who were out fishing on the lake Friday said they heard a large splash that alerted them of the incident. Dan McDonald, who was fishing with his friend Tom Stein, said they initially thought the noise was from a boat.

“We were out on the lake and we heard the noise, the big splash, so we turned around,” Stein said.

“We turned and burned and got over here, and when we got here, the car was fully under the water and we just checked to make sure everyone was okay,” McDonald said.

The man who rushed to help the two people in the car was near the boat ramp at the time. He said the man and woman in the car were able to escape.

“I saw something accelerate behind me and I saw the car go in the water, and I helped them get out and get to shore,” he said. “They got themselves out, but I pulled my boat up next to the doors so they could hang on.”

He said the car was fully submerged minutes later.

The car was eventually extricated from the water with the assistance of New Beverly Auto and the Beverly Dive Team, police said.

The situation remains under investigation by Hamilton police.

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