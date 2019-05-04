Kayaker seriously injured in boat collision in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters say one person was seriously injured when a motorboat collided with a kayak in Lunenburg Saturday.

Crews responding to reports of a collision on Lake Shirley around 12:20 p.m. found the victim being towed to shore near Shady Point.

The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

Firefighters say the outcome of the accident would have been very different had the victim not been wearing a life jacket.

Lunenburg Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

