Kayakers nearly swamped by glacier collapsing into ocean

Two kayakers were nearly swamped as part of a glacier came crashing down in Alasak, creating a giant wave.

The kayakers had paddled close to Spencer Glacier when massive chunks of ice fell off and into the water, drenching them with the splashback.

The pair said they were lucky they weren’t washed into the water or hit by flying ice.

“We were obviously way too close. We knew that going into it — our wives told us not to get close,” one kayaker said. “That was probably the coolest thing that I’ve ever done in my life.”

