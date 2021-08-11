HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Two kayakers were brought to safety Wednesday night after a night of fishing took a terrible turn.

The two men say their kayak hit something, flipped over and left them stranded in mud up to their chests in Robin’s Pond for two hours.

Several agencies responded to their 911 call but it took some time for rescue crews to be able to reach them due to poor conditions.

Neither were injured.

