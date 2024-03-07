MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery, the estranged wife of convicted murderer Adam Montgomery, has been granted parole.

Kayla testified against her estranged husband in his trial for murdering his daughter Harmony. She accepted a plea deal for her role in Harmony’s death.

She was arrested in June of 2022 while detectives were trying to locate Harmony, whose remains have never been found.

Montgomery will leave prison in the spring at a to-be-determined date, after which she will remain under strict supervision by her parole officer.

