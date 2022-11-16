MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery was reported to reach a plea deal in connection to the investigation of the death of her stepdaughter.

Montgomery is expected to plead guilty to two counts of perjury in a Manchester court Friday. Each perjury count carries a sentence of up to seven years in jail.

Harmony Montgomery, Kayla’s stepdaughter, was last seen in 2019 but was not reported missing until 2021. Investigators believe she was murdered in 2019.

In June 2022, police said Montgomery admitted to officers her estranged husband Adam was the one who killed Harmony.

Adam Montgomery is now facing second degree murder charges. He is also charged with falsifying evidence and forcing Kayla to give false testimony. Adam Montgomery was already in custody on an unrelated charge when he was booked in October for Harmony’s murder.

