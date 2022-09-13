MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of the missing New Hampshire girl Harmony, is set to go before a judge for her bail hearing later today.

Montgomery didn’t show up to court last week, which violates the conditions of her bail. Police issued a warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody soon after.

This comes as New Hampshire officials announced last month that the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance had become a homicide investigation. The Attorney General and Police Chief said that “biological evidence” and other sources of investigation brought them to this conclusion despite not having found the body yet. The investigation determined that she was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019. She was 5 at the time.

