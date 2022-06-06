MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery, has waived her arraignment in a perjury case, canceling the planned proceeding Monday morning. The arraignment still occurred without Kayla Montgomery.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019 when she was 5, but authorities were not made aware of her disappearance until late 2021.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Friday at the Manchester Police Department when she arrived for a daily check-in, which was required as part of her bail conditions on an unrelated firearms charge, as the Associated Press reported.

Manchester Police said Montgomery was arrested on two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury. Her charges stem from allegedly incorrect information she gave to the grand jury about her employment two years ago– both the time and location of her work shift.

Police are offering $150,000 for information on the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, whose eighth birthday is Tuesday, June 7.

