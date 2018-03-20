KB Toys eyes return after Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy

Early morning shoppers wait in a queue outside the KB Toys store in Glendale Galeria mall Friday Nov. 26, 2004, in Glendale, Calif. The store opened at 5:00 am for its one-day sale. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(WHDH) — Longtime retailer KB Toys is eyeing a return after Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy and announced last week that it is closing all of its stores.

Ellia Kassoff, founder of Strategic Marks, posted a message on LinkedIn, saying his company has been “working on several models to resurrect” KB Toys and compete against Toys ‘R’ Us.

With Toys ‘R’ Us now out of the picture, Kassoff is in discussion with “many toy manufacturers” in an effort to push the reopening process along.

“With the demise of Toys ‘R’ Us, this week, we have now accelerated our business plan and hope to have our stores up and running before Christmas,” Kassoff wrote.

Kassoff said he purchased KB Toys last year.

KB Toys closed back in 2009.

