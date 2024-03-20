KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A Keene, New Hampshire couple has been charged in connection with their production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announces.

Paul Baird, 43, of Keene and Krystal Baird, 38, of Keene were charged by complaint for the production of child pornography. Paul Baird and Krystal Baird appeared in federal court Wednesday.

According to the charging documents, as early as November 2023, Paul Baird was observed on a dark web chat site dedicated to CSAM of girls from 4 to 14 years old. On March 7, 2024, Paul Baird posted links to three CSAM images to the website. A search of Paul Baird and his residence in Keene, New Hampshire earlier today led to the arrests of Paul and Krystal Baird for the production of child sexual abuse material.

At the time of his arrest, Paul Baird was employed as a bus driver by the Student Transportation of America, which is a school transportation company that services the Contoocook Valley (ConVal) School District.

This investigation is ongoing. Members of the public who have information regarding this case should call the Homeland Security Investigations’ New England Field Division’s Manchester Office at 603-629-2716.

