Keene, NH firefighters rescue stray horse from swimming pool

Keene, NH Firefighter's Union

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Keene, New Hampshire put their training to the test last week when a horse became trapped in a swimming pool.

In a thread shared by the firefighter union, the department shared that they had been training for large animal technical rescue missions when a local called for their help.

The department responds to an average of two rescues per year throughout southwest New Hampshire.

