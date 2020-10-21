Keene, NH firefighters rescue stray horse from swimming pool

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Keene, New Hampshire put their training to the test last week when a horse became trapped in a swimming pool.
In a thread shared by the firefighter union, the department shared that they had been training for large animal technical rescue missions when a local called for their help.
The department responds to an average of two rescues per year throughout southwest New Hampshire.
Department made props and training with local farms like this help prepare us for most large animal rescue scenarios we may face. The department responds to an average of 2 rescues per year throughout Southwest New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/uDQPm5jwAJ
— Prof. FF of Keene (@Local_3265) October 21, 2020
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)