KEENE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Keene State College is making a play for students of a small private school in Massachusetts that is closing at the end of the year.

Officials at Mount Ida College in Newton recently announced that undergraduate students will be offered automatic admission to the University of Massachusetts’ Dartmouth campus when Mount Ida closes later this year. Some majors aren’t offered at UMass Dartmouth, however, causing confusion among students.

Officials at Keene State College, about 85 miles from Newton, are inviting Mount Ida students to visit campus on Saturday, apply for admission and get an on-the-spot decision.

Director of Admissions Peggy Richmond says the experience and education provided at Keene State is well suited for Mount Ida students.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)