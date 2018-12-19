Keep an eye out for free scratch tickets at North Station on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Will you be traveling through or near North Station during the evening commute on Thursday? If yes, keep an eye out for the Boston Bruins mascot!
The team said in a tweet that Blades will be handing out free Bruins instant tickets from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Massachusetts Lottery ticket offers an array of prizes, including the chance to win up to $50,000.
It’s worth the gamble, even though your chances of hitting it big are 1 in 1,512,000
