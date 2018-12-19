Keep an eye out for free scratch tickets at North Station on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Will you be traveling through or near North Station during the evening commute on Thursday? If yes, keep an eye out for the Boston Bruins mascot!

The team said in a tweet that Blades will be handing out free Bruins instant tickets from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Massachusetts Lottery ticket offers an array of prizes, including the chance to win up to $50,000.

It’s worth the gamble, even though your chances of hitting it big are 1 in 1,512,000

Find Blades in North Station tomorrow from 4-5pm and get a @MAStateLottery #NHLBruins instant ticket! You can score big this holiday season with the chance to "scratch and win" one of ten $50,000 prizes. pic.twitter.com/lk0o2Cb520 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2018

