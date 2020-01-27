BOSTON (WHDH) - A bishop is speaking out for the first time since being shot during a wedding ceremony in a Pelham, New Hampshire church last year.

Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, of New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street, remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after being shot in the upper chest on Oct. 12.

“I just want to let you know that I’m doing well, so you don’t worry,” Choate said in a video posted to the church’s Facebook page. “Just pray but I am doing well.”

The shooting left Choate in critical condition but he has made significant progress over the past few months.

“They are treating me good here at this place,” he said. “As well as they’re treating me, I still can’t wait to get home.”

The suspected shooter, Dale Holloway, is also accused of shooting bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm and hitting groom Mark Castiglione, 60, with his handgun.

McMullen and Castiglione were taken to local hospitals and later released.

Choate is reminding people to keep praying.

“I want to take this time to just say, to tell you to keep your faith, keep focused and keep praying, and I know things will be all right,” he said.

Holloway faces six indictments out of Hillsborough County Superior Court — South, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of convicted felon in possession of pistols and revolvers.

