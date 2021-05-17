‘Keep praying for the family’: Vigil held in memory of Brockton boys

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members lit candles at DW Field Park in Brockton as part of an emotional vigil to remember two young boys who drowned over the weekend.

A growing memorial now stands where first responders searched for Rafael Andrande, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12. Teddy bears, flowers and candles now sitting side by side as community members stood alongside the boys’ loved ones in solidarity.

The boys were remembered as great young men who left an impact on their family and their school community.

Organizer of the vigil, youth advocate Bri Nichols, said this was an opportunity for the boys’ family to know they are not alone as they grieve this unthinkable loss.

“I want to let you know that the community of Brockton is here to love on you guys and support you guys as you experience this tragedy,” she said.

The cousins from Brockton, were skipping stones in the shallow water at Waldo Lake when one of them went over a steep drop off and into the water, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The other boy ended up in the water trying to rescue the first.

Crews responding to a reported possible drowning around 7:30 p.m. called members of the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, who recovered Andrande at 8:51 p.m. and Depina about an hour later.

The two boys did not know how to swim and no foul play is suspected. Several family members and witnesses in the area made attempts at rescuing the boys but were unsuccessful.

“I especially want to thank the community of Brockton. We get a bad rep, but look at how we come out and support each other when we need it. and that’s what counts,” said the boys’ aunt Mira Nunes.

Close friends and family say they are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss.

“We are so sad. We were all together in the house crying. The mother, grandfather, everyone, so sad. It’s like we just don’t know what to do, what to say. We cannot bring them back anymore. We just have to keep praying for the family,” said Elton Nunes who is a friend of the family.

Mayor Robert Sullivan told the grieving family he and the superintendent paid a visit to the boys’ school.

“Your sons, relatives, nephews, they were loved,” he told them. “They were loved by all when we were there. That was evidenced.”

Superintendent Thomas said the district’s school services department will have a team of adjustment counselors available to provide emotional support for students as long as needed.

