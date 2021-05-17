‘Keep praying for the family’: Vigil planned in memory of Brockton boys

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are expected to gather at a vigil that will be held in Brockton, where two young boys drowned Saturday night.

Rafael Andrande, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12, cousins from Brockton, were skipping stones in the shallow water at Waldo Lake when one of them went over a steep drop off and into the water, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The other boy ended up in the water trying to rescue the first.

Crews responding to a reported possible drowning around 7:30 p.m. called members of the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, who recovered Andrande at 8:51 p.m. and Depina about an hour later.

The two boys did not know how to swim and no foul play is suspected. Several family members and witnesses in the area made attempts at rescuing the boys but were unsuccessful.

A growing memorial now stands where first responders searched for them. Teddy bears, flowers and candles now sitting side by side.

Close friends and family say they are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss.

“We are so sad. We were all together in the house crying. The mother, grandfather, everyone, so sad. It’s like we just don’t know what to do, what to say. We cannot bring them back anymore. We just have to keep praying for the family,” said Elton Nunes who is a friend of the family.

Superintendent Thomas said the district’s school services department will have a team of adjustment counselors available to provide emotional support for students as long as needed.

