LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WHDH) — A 28-year-old man is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge after a doorbell camera captured him abusing a dog in Florida, authorities said.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office learned Sunday that a Ring Video Doorbell, located in the area of Hannah Avenue South and 17th Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres, recorded what appeared to be a man pinning a dog to the ground before delivering three closed-fist blows to the canine.

An investigation led deputies to Joshua Schlotmann, who was arrested following an interview, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Not here. Not now. Not ever,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote on Facebook. “I’ll keep throwing these abusers into jail until they get the message that I won’t stand for it!”

The dog, named Thanos, was removed by Lee County Domestic Animal Services and remains in their care.

