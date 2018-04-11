REVERE, MA (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Revere that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman, leaving her daughter heartbroken.

Mary Ann Fiandaca was struck about 8:30 p.m. Monday while crossing the street on Route 145, according to state police. She was rushed by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning.

“She was a really happy woman and she loved everybody,” neighbor John Dourado told 7News. “I’m so sad that she passed away.”

Mary Ann’s daughter, Kaylee Fiandaca, wrestled with the death of her mother. Kaylee said Tuesday she wonders if she had been with her mother Monday night, if none of this would have happened.

“It’s like very hard not to blame myself,” Kaylee said Tuesday, holding back tears. “That’s what I’m struggling with right now, like if I was home my mom would be alive,” she continued.

The driver has been identified as a 79-year-old Revere man. The driver’s attorney said his client contacted police shortly after he got home.

The driver said he believed he had hit a pothole, not a person. As of Tuesday evening, he had not yet been charged.

“If you see somebody and you hit them, you stop. You don’t leave them for dead, like they left my mom,” Kaylee said.

Kaylee also urged people to “keep your loved ones close because you never know when they’re not going to be here anymore.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could help investigators is being urged to call state police at 781-284-0038.

