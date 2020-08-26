‘Keep your poison out’: Malden police warn criminals to stay away after fentanyl bust

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden are warning criminals to stay out of the city after they busted a Salem man who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old drug suspect on Tuesday after he was caught with a stash of the powerful synthetic opioid, according to the Malden Police Department.

“We want everyone to visit & experience our great city, but if you come to sell poison, please stay out,” the department wrote in a tweet. “You are not welcome here.”

No additional details were immediately available.

