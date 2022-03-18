MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden resident was arrested Thursday evening after police say they seized heroin while executing a search warrant.
Malden police assisted Everett police in executing the warrant in the Ashland Street area.
The search resulted in “heroin being removed from the streets,” police said.
A 29-year-old resident, whose name has not been released, was arrested for numerous drug violations, police added.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)