MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden resident was arrested Thursday evening after police say they seized heroin while executing a search warrant.

Malden police assisted Everett police in executing the warrant in the Ashland Street area.

The search resulted in “heroin being removed from the streets,” police said.

A 29-year-old resident, whose name has not been released, was arrested for numerous drug violations, police added.

No additional information was immediately available.

