(CNN) — Kellogg is splitting into three different companies in a major shakeup for the 116-year-old company.

The first company will include Kellogg’s North America cereal unit, which includes Raisin Bran and Rice Krispies, its snacking unit will become a second company, including Cheez-Its and Pringles. And, lastly, a new “pure-play plant-based foods company” will be anchored by its MorningStar Farms brand.

New names for the spin-offs will be announced later, and the spinoffs are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“Kellogg has been on a successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareowner valuem said Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane in a statement. “These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities.”

Shares rose more than 8% in premarket trading.

Kellogg explained that spinning off the companies will “better position each business to unlock its full potential,” especially as the company has grown with acquisitions in recent years. Further focusing the new companies will help grow them with “financial targets that best fit their own markets and opportunities.”

By far, the snacking business will be the largest new company. Kellogg said it raked in more than $11 billion in sales last year, and it’s a “higher-growth company than today’s Kellogg Company.” About 60% of its sales come from Pop-Tarts, Nutri-Grain, Pringles and Cheez-It.

