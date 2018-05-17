Kellogg’s drops new Froot Loops flavor for first time in 10 years

(WHDH) — Kellogg’s rolled out a new flavor of Froot Loops earlier this week – something the cereal giant had not done in a decade.

Boxes of “Wild Berry” loops are now available in grocery stores and retailers across the county.

So what’s different about the delectable breakfast treat? The new loops are red, blue and green, with purple stars mixed in!

Kellogg’s described the cereal as “a balance of sweet and tart berry goodness that will have fans going wild from the moment the flavorful aroma tickles their nose to the last sip of the sweet milk left behind.”

