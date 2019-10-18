Kellogg’s, GLADD team up for anti-bullying campaign with ‘All Together’ cereal

(WHDH) — As part of an anti-bullying campaign with GLAAD, Kellogg’s is launching it’s All Together Cereal, a limited-edition variety pack featuring Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies in the same box.

“It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves,” Kellogg’s wrote. “That’s why Kellogg’s has joined forces as an official partner of GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day, the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth.”

As part of the campaign, Kellogg’s is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

