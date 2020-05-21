Kelly’s Roast Beef delivers meals to health care workers in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Kelly’s Roast Beef treated health care workers in Chelsea to some donated meals on Thursday.

Nearly 150 lunches were delivered to the entire staff at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Health Care Center in Chelsea, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly’s is participating in an initiative on the North Shore that is helping deliver more than 1,000 meals to facilities during the COVID-19 emergency.

