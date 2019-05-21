Kelly’s Roast Beef in Saugus closed after worker tests positive for salmonella

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Kelly’s Roast Beef in Saugus has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for Salmonella Typhi.

Kelly’s Vice President Dan Doherty confirmed the restaurant has been closed out of an abundance of caution so that all of their 110 employees can be tested.

It is expected to remain closed for several days.

State officials say they are working with the health department in Saugus to “take every measure to protect the public.”

At this time, there are no known cases of salmonella among Kelly’s customers.

