Kelly’s Roast Beef, Sullivan’s among new dining attractions coming to Logan Airport

An HMSHost rendering of the upcoming Kelly’s Roast Beef at Logan International Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The iconic Kelly’s Roast Beef and Sullivan’s are among many new dining attractions that will soon be available to travelers at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Global restaurateur — HMSHost — was recently awarded a 10-year contract, with a projected sales volume of $540 million, to operate 14 food and beverage locations at the airport, according to a news release.

Kelly’s, which has four locations scattered across eastern Massachusetts, will open in the airport’s Terminal B. It will be joined by a number of other eateries, including Trade, which is a casual-dining Mediterranean restaurant; Sullivan’s, which is a quick-service eatery that has delighted guests at its landmark Castle Island location since 1951 and; Monument Restaurant & Tavern, which offers a modern take on the classic American tavern from Charlestown.

Terminal B will also offer four convenient Starbucks stores, from pre-security to Pier A and Pier B.

A version of Hanover Street’s Boston Public Market is planned for Terminal C, in addition to Saloniki Greek, a quick-serve Mediterranean-style restaurant that will include a full-service bar.

The project is slated to be completed by the middle of 2020, according to HMSHost.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)