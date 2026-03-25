NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - — Editors note — This article discusses suicide. If you need help, you can call the crisis lifeline at 9-8-8.

The trial for a North Andover police officer who was shot by a fellow officer last year continued Wednesday, following cross examination on Tuesday.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, a North Andover police officer who was off-duty when she was shot by a fellow officer at her home on Phillips Brook Road in July 2025, is accused of pointing a gun at that officer while he was trying to serve her a restraining order from her fiancé.

Fitzsimmons took the stand in her own defense on Tuesday. While on the stand, Fitzsimmons said, “I wanted to be alone so I could kill myself, I decided that I was going to take my own life. I didn’t want to involve anyone else in that…”

“Did you go upstairs, back and forth a couple of times, or just once?” Fitzsimmons was asked.

“I think I went up at least twice, the second time I went up I was up there for a while,” Fitzsimmons said.

“Do you remember who accompanied you on these trips?” Fitzsimmons was asked.

“Officer Cooper and Noonan,” she responded.

“Was there a visit upstairs before that visit?” Fitzsimmons was asked.

“I was trying to hand them things so they would go away,” she said.

Fitzsimmons was on leave at the time, and her attorney argues she was suffering from postpartum depression. She is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and has pleaded not guilty.

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