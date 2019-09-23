Kennedy calls for health care overhaul on campaign trail

Congressman Joseph Kennedy III said the health care system needs a major overhaul as he hit the campaign trail after officially challenging Sen. Ed Markey this weekend.

Kennedy said that although health care is a complex issue, the federal government has been inept at dealing with it.

Kennedy is running against Markey, who has held the seat since 2013 and has emphasized his environmental agenda.

