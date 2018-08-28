Kennedy faces primary challenge from Newton’s Rucinski

BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III is facing off with an unlikely primary opponent in Gary Rucinski, a 62-year-old software project manager from Newton.

Rucinski, who is facing long odds in his effort to defeat Kennedy in the Sept. 4 primary, is focusing his campaign on countering climate change.

His campaign website says he’s running for the 4th Congressional House seat to “protect my children, your children, and future generations, from the chaos of the worst effects of climate change.”

“We face many urgent challenges as a nation, and many members of Congress rightfully concentrate on one or more of these during their time in office. But when it comes to climate change — the most urgent challenge facing our country and humanity — too few members understand it well enough, or they shy away from the challenge of pursuing a path that’s new or daunting to them,” the website read. “I believe that the only way to preserve our environment is to elect Congressional representatives who have the knowledge and skills to enact effective climate and energy legislation. I’m running for Congress to be the kind of dedicated and knowledgeable voice for climate action our country needs.”

Kennedy, of Newton, is considered a rising star in the Democratic party.

Prior to be elected to Congress in 2012, Kennedy served as an Assistant District Attorney in Massachusetts and a member of the Peace Corps,

“Deeply committed to the working communities he represents, Joe has built a strong legislative agenda around his signature economic issues,” his campaign website reads. “He has championed affordable health care, vocational education, a livable minimum wage, and American manufacturing. As a member of the influential House Energy & Commerce Committee, Joe has established critical leadership on issues that directly impact families and economic growth in Massachusetts, from mental health and addiction to medical research and rising energy costs.”

