Kennedy family members calling for new investigation of RFK assassination

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 50 years after his assassination, the children of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy appear split on whether to reopen the investigation into their father’s death.

During a recent interview with the Washington Post, Robert Kennedy Jr. said he believes Sirhan Sirhan was not his father’s killer and claimed more bullets were found at the scene of the assassination than Sirhan’s gun was capable of holding.

“I was disturbed that the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father,” Robert Kennedy Jr. told the Post. “My father was the chief law enforcement officer in this country. I think it would have disturbed him if somebody was put in jail for a crime they didn’t commit.”

His sister, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, told the Boston Globe she thinks he makes a compelling case.

But not all of the family members appear to be on board.

In a statement, former Congressman Joseph Kennedy II told 7 News, “As we approach the 50th anniversary of my father’s passing, I think what is most important is that our country and my family reflect on what my father stood for and fought for -– a legacy promoting global peace, social justice, and civil rights.”

Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed June 6, 1968 after he won the California Democratic primary.

Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant, pleaded guilty to the crime and has since been behind bars at a California prison. He claims he doesn’t remember the assassination.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)