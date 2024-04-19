More than a dozen members of the Kennedy family, including several siblings of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are formally endorsing President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

His sister, Kerry Kennedy said, “We want to make crystal clear our feeling that the best way forward for America is to re-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to four more years.”

Thursday’s endorsement underscores the iconic Democratic family’s rejection of RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign.

“There’s only two people who have any prayer of getting 270 electoral votes. One is Donald trump which is division and chaos and fear,” Kerry Kennedy said.

After the endorsement, the Kennedys joined President Biden at a grassroots organizing event with campaign volunteers, where he was introduced by former US Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Earlier in the day, RFK Jr. acknowledge his siblings’ endorsement.

“I am pleased they are politically active — it’s a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)