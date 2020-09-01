Kennedy makes final push for votes ahead of Mass. primary

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congressman Joe Kennedy spent his last full day of campaigning by traveling to different communities across the state in a final push for votes in the Democratic Senate primary.

At a union rally in Dorchester, Kennedy once again called for new leadership.

“This is about a gut check for the Democratic Party,” he said.

Kennedy doubled down on his message to put Massachusetts families and communities that he says have been overlooked first.

“We know what’s at stake in this election and it is so much bigger than Donald Trump,” he said. “Before Donald Trump came to office, people were struggling and scratching to get by. They still could not afford a place to live in Boston. They still could not afford child care that got your kid off on the right foot.”

From Western Massachusetts to Boston, Kennedy pledged to work to provide working families a chance to succeed.

“Because the people of this country, the people in our community, because you all deserve it. Because you fight for it every damn day. Because why should expect a senator that will do anything less than fight for it for you,” he said.

It has been a tight race with Sen. Ed Markey and now Kennedy is hoping the enthusiasm for new leadership in Washington, D.C. will help him top the incumbent at the polls.

Kennedy is expected to greet voters at various polling places in Massachusetts, beginning at 7 a.m. at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury.

