With 56 days left until their Sept. 1 primary contest, Congressman Joseph Kennedy III and Sen. Edward Markey bring their U.S. Senate campaigns to the streets of Boston on Wednesday.

Kennedy at 10 a.m. visits the IBEW Local 103 headquarters in Dorchester to announce a “working legislative proposal to guide our country’s economic recovery efforts in building a better, stronger, more resilient post-COVID America.”

He’s calling it the Kennedy Jobs and Justice Initiative (JJI).

At 11:30 a.m., the candidate plans to visit local businesses in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on Black-owned businesses.

Markey plans a “walking discussion” at 4:30 p.m. outside the Mattapan Community Health Center, followed by a press avail at the corner of River Street and Blue Hill Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

He will be joined by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Boston City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu, and Vivian Ortiz of Livable Streets Alliance and they plan to talk about the need for fare-free transit in cities, according to his campaign.

Markey and Pressley last month introduced the Freedom to Move Act, which would create a grant program to facilitate fare-free bus and rail systems and address transit equity gaps.

