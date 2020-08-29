Kennedy, Markey make their cases to voters as election looms

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - With only three days before the primary election, Senate candidates Joseph Kennedy III and Ed Markey were making their pitches to potential voters Saturday.

Markey, the incumbent, discussed his work pushing the Green New Deal and the importance of fighting climate change in Revere.

“It’s places like Revere, and Winthrop, and Boston, and Newburyport, and the Cape that are in the crosshairs,” Markey said. “They would be most fundamentally negatively impacted by the climate crisis. and on those issues of the future, I am also leading.”

Kennedy, the congressman from the South Shore who is trailing Markey in the polls, said he would get support at an event in Worcester.

‘The excitement is there, the energy is building,” Kennedy said. “I’ve always known our key area of support is folks who are often under-counted and often overlooked who show up on Election Day.”

