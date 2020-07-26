Kennedy, Markey spar in Senate primary debate

As the Democratic Senate primary approaches, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey faced off in a debate Sunday, emphasizing their differences despite having similar voting records.

“I believe there’s more to being a senator than the bills you file and votes you cast,” Kennedy said.

“When I see injustice, I fight to fix it. I just don’t talk about change, I lead to change,” Markey said.

Sunday was the first of three televised debates as Kennedy looks to unseat the incumbent Markey. The two put their progressive records front and center on issues of climate change, immigration… and police reform as Black Lives Matter protests continue around the country

Both agreed on holding off reopening schools this fall. And bBoth stopped short, though, when a viewer asked if they would defund police.

“I believe it is absolutely imperative that we just reimagine what we are doing in this country,” Markey said.

“I think we have to completely reimagine how we police in this country,” Kennedy said.

