Kennedy, Markey support Postal Service as early voting begins

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III both urged support for the United States Postal Service as early voting in their hotly contested primary began Saturday.

Kennedy is challenging Markey for the Senate seat in a closely-fought campaign, with the primary election being held on Sept. 1. Both candidates have recently received high-profile endorsements, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsing Kennedy and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backing Markey.

Early voting, including vote by mail, began Saturday. Both candidates said Congress needs to take action to fund the postal service so it deliver ballots after new Postmaster General Louis Dejoy ordered mail sorters taken out of service and created new policies barring overtime for mail delivery.

“It is imperative, imperative that we protect the Post Office,” Markey said.

“I think every vote will be counted,” Kennedy said.

