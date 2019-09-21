Kennedy’s challenge to Markey sets up long primary campaign

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rep. Joseph Kennedy III’s challenge of Sen. Ed Markey kicked off what will likely be a long and hard-fought battle, with Markey immediately firing back with a call for a debate.

Kennedy, who represents Fall River and the surrounding area, announced he would run against Markey in the Democratic primary at the East Boston Social Center, highlighting his family’s connection to the neighborhood and their political prowess.

“My great grandfather was born a few blocks from here on Meridian Stree,” said Kenndey, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. “His son served this neighborhood in Congress and then went on to serve as President of the United States.”

Kennedy is taking on Markey, who has served in Congress for more than 40 years and has many fellow Democrats lining up behind him. Senior Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has endorsed him, as has Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After Kennedy released a video about his campaign, Markey launched his own video focusing on the environment.

“Today I’m challenging Congressman Joe Kennedy … to a climate change debate,” Markey said.

Markey’s campaign director said the senator welcomes the competition.

“Competition is good for my party, it’s good for Americam” said senior campaign director John Walsh. “Ed Markey is ready for the competition.”

“It’s a fight man,” Kennedy said. “Look this is about the values and visions I bring to this race, the challenges I think we confront. Senator Markey is a good man, I look forward to it.”

