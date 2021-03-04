Kennel operator facing charges after 11 puppies found dead in garbage cans

(WHDH) — A kennel operator is facing a slew of criminal charges after investigators found 11 dead puppies in garbage cans on his property during an inspection on Tuesday, officials said.

Jian Karlos Ortiz Mendez, 35, of Florida, has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal neglect, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed an inspection warrant at the Golden Kennel in Brooksville after learning that Mendez was allegedly housing sick puppies, many of which died from canine parvovirus within days of being sold, the sheriff’s office said.

When an animal enforcement officer showed up at the kennel, Mendez allegedly refused to allow the officer full access to his puppies.

As the officer spoke with Mendez, she is said to have spotted a sick puppy on the floor. When asked about the animal, Mendez said that his veterinarian “was aware.”

During a subsequent search, the officer found 11 dead puppies that were improperly disposed of in garbage cans on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eight other puppies with symptoms consistent with canine parvovirus were seized from the property and sent to local veterinarians for treatment.

Investigators also allege that Mendez failed to provide the dogs with a sufficient amount of water.

About 138 other dogs were left at the kennel under the care of staff.

Hernando County Animal Services says it will also be revoking Mendez’s kennel license.

His bond was set at $23,000.

