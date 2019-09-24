Kenny Chesney announces 2020 tour that includes stop at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Country singer Kenny Chesney will headline his 20th show at Gillette Stadium during the summer of 2020.

The eight-time Entertainer of the Year winner announced his Chillaxification 2020 tour Tuesday, which will come to Foxborough on Aug. 28.

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will join Chesney on stage, showcasing one of his most diverse lineups.

The tour officially kicks off on April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney said. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

