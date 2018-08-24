FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Kenney Chesney will celebrate a milestone moment in Foxborough this weekend.

The country music singer has sold a million tickets at Gillette Stadium since 2005.

He has performed at Gillette more than any other artist, with his Friday and Saturday shows marking his 18th and 19th performances.

Chesney released a statement that read in part: “The fans at Gillette Stadium have always rocked our world. The energy and passion of those people in New England, there’s nothing like it. Some of my best nights have been onstage at Gillette. I’m truly humbled and can’t wait to celebrate with my New England family this weekend.”

The New England Patriots sent their own message to Chesney, showing their appreciation for the singer.

“A million fans at Gillette Stadium, that’s truly amazing,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

Quarterback Tom Brady added in on the excitement, saying, “One million fans? Are you kidding me, bro!”

Chesney’s first show at Gillette in 2005 marked the largest gathering of country music fans in New England history.

Years later, it’s where he named his fan base “No Shoes Nation.”

