Kensington Palace announces name of royal baby

LONDON (WHDH/AP) — Kensington Palace has announced the name of the royal baby born earlier this week.

The new prince is Louis Arthur Charles, formally known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy – a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne.

The couple’s Kensington Palace office announced news of the birth around lunchtime, about five hours after the 36-year-old duchess and her husband traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London.

The palace said the baby prince was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT) and weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). Prince William was in attendance, and the palace said mother and child were both doing well.

“The queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

